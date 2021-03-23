Marape condemns actions by security firms

Marape has called for an investigation into this saga as well as other operational and management issues with regards to the National Airport Corporation ( NAC) Ltd’s operation.

“This incident is one of many such safety issues that have been happening at our premiere airport and I am not taking this thing lightly, " he said.

"I have directed for investigations into what is happening at the airports.

“I am not running a Government for breaking rules, nepotism and fighting for positions or contracts to grow roots in our State-owned agencies.

"NAC, as a State agency, must rise above this sort of nonsense because work place safety is important for travelers, business and the community."

The Prime Minister has also announced that the investigation would be headed by Thomas Eluh of the Independent Commission Against Corruption ( ICAC) with senior officers from PM’s Department, Police, Transport Department and State Solicitors Iffice.

"Other departments like Finance and Auditor-General will be called upon to assist when required," he said.

"This should take one or two weeks where appropriate actions will be taken to restore credibility to the once-proud National Airports Corporation Ltd.

"Civil Aviation Minister Segi Agisa is in support of this outside investigation that should ascertain what is happening at NAC.

"In the meantime, I call for arrest of those involved in the airport melee, as well as terminating contracts of security companies who caused this fight at the airport.

“This should serve as a warning to all security company and other service providers to State agencies to work with ethics and discipline. "

Marape has also directed for ICAC to be on standby for similar probes into Government agencies that show symptoms of mismanagement and corruption.

Meantime, both security firms were suspended as of Monday pending investigation.

NAC Managing Director Rex Kiponge said they will get to the bottom of this and those involved will be severely dealt with accordingly.