Marape Commends Strata Law

The bill now allows people to buy units and apartments in high-rise buildings because of increasing shortage of land and a growing population.



Prime Minister James Marape said the law was brought in to modernise the way business was done in lands and housing in the country. He said smaller Pacific countries like Fiji and Vanuatu already had strata title laws.



PM Marape said it should not be forgotten that only 3 per cent of the 462,000 square km of land in the country was State-owned.

He added that with the ever-increasing demand for land, there was a need for cheaper housing, and the new law provided for this so people could buy units and apartments in high-rise buildings.



The Prime Minister further pointed out that this law was just one of many that his Government had passed since it came into Office in May 2019. He thanked both sides of Parliament for giving their support for passage of the new law.