Marape commends Indian aid

The gratitude followed the arrival of a substantial US$1 million (K3.43 million) in relief aid from India on the evening of Friday, December 22, 2023. The formal handover was conducted by Ravindra Nath, First Secretary of the High Commission of India, and received on behalf of the Government by Oil Palm Minister and Nakanai MP, Francis Maneke.

"I thank Prime Minister Modi for the generous help, reflecting India’s commitment to supporting relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in West New Britain," stated Prime Minister Marape, emphasizing the swift assistance received.

The diplomatic ties between the two nations were highlighted during the handover, emphasizing the strong bonds forged at events like the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in Port Moresby earlier this year.

Prime Minister Marape praised India's solidarity: "In a powerful display of solidarity and a firm commitment to humanitarian aid, India promptly dispatched a dedicated charter flight laden with essential relief supplies."

The aid includes tents, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, water storage tanks, essential medicines, surgical items, sanitary pads, rapid antigen test kits, pregnancy test kits, mosquito repellents, and baby food; aims to address immediate needs and health concerns of those displaced by the volcanic eruption.

This delivery underscores the robust diplomatic relationship between India and Papua New Guinea, demonstrating their commitment to supporting one another during times of crisis