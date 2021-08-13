Marape Clarifies Additional Funds

He said within their DSIP funds, 20 per cent of the funds was earmarked for health services.

“Of every DSIP we give, 20 per cent was meant for health sector. So if you received K10 million, 20 per cent of it as earmarked for health purposes.”

PM Marape further clarified that another additional K2 million came from COVID-19 funds to all districts.

These funds was earmarked for agriculture, SMEs and WaSH programmes.

However, North Fly MP James Donald queried that there was no additional K2m given by the Government.

“There is no additional K2 million as we did not received our full K10 million DSIP funds,” Mr Donald said.

The Prime Minister responded saying the onus is on every district to utilize their DSIP funds during the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on the health sector.

He further explained that the additional K2 million was meant for specific programmes including agriculture, SME and WaSH initiatives.