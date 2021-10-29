Marape Cautions Landowners

He said this at Napanapa outside Port Moresby on Thursday, October 28 when launching the Napanapa Pilot Project on Customary Land, a pioneer project of Kuriu landowners from Roku Village in Central and international development partners, developed with assistance of the Department of Lands and Physical Planning.

It promises to be the biggest housing estate in Port Moresby and the country when completed and is consistent with the Government’s ‘Take Back PNG’ agenda.

Acting Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Paul Lehmann, Minister for Lands and Physical Planning, John Rosso and Secretary Benjamin Samson, witnessed the occasion in the presence of landowners, development partners and bank representatives.

Prime Minister Marape handed over two state leases for 585-hectares of land to landowner Chairman, Inogo Gabe to develop into the Tuhava Satellite Town to serve the growing accommodation and municipal needs of Port Moresby.

He said the Kuriu landowners were a model for PNG in that they had avoided the “lustfulness and temptation for quick money. This is something that I discourage. Marape said.

“I do not want land alienated from our people forever. The 462,000 square-kilometres of land in PNG is 97 per cent owned by Papua New Guineans and passed on from generation to generation.

“This is something that our Pangu-led Government, in 1975, deliberately allowed to remain in the hands of our people.”

He said this was especially important in the modern cash economy, hence, his Government was adamant that land remained with the people.

“In the instance of commercial development, we envisage that the vision of 1975, remains the vision of today’s generation of leaders. This is both in politics and the public service, so we empower our landowners going forward, as is the case we are seeing today.”

PM Marape commended Chairman Gabe and all landowners for avoiding the temptation of fast money to develop their land on a sustainable basis for the long-term.

He said the landowners had secured title over their 585ha of land, which could be sub-divided into 4000 allotments, which would assure them of a regular income now and into the future.