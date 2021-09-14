Marape Calls For Unity Among Leaders

Prime Minister James Marape revealed this as he called for unity and cooperation among politicians and key members of the bureaucracy to avoid similar situation that leads to the stalling of public investment projects.

The Prime Minister was responding to persistent pleas by Madang Governor Peter Yama during Question Time to visit his province to see the condition of Madang roads for himself and allocate funding.

The PM responded that a total of K20 million for the upgrading of Madang town roads has been made by the National Government for the years 2020 and 2021.

He said the issue was not a lack of funding or the present government’s failure to allocate funds but there was too much infighting between the provincial leaders that has forced the matter to court, stalling the road project.

“The problem is not the allocation of money. We have allocated K10 million last year, and K10 million this year, and next year we are allocating K10 million until 2025,” Prime Minister Marape said.

He said: “To the best of our ability, whatever we can distribute fairly among all town roads, we try to distribute fairly. For town roads, we are putting in K10m each, for district town roads between K4m and K5m, so all roads across the country get something. Even Pangia too has received this allocation."

Prime Minister Marape said the allocations have been made for Madang town roads and interest for tenders advertised but infighting between the Governor and the Member has stalled this work.

“Many times in the contest between governor power-play and member power-play, these sort of projects are sabotaged and harmed in between. I apologise to the people of Madang and do understand where the Governor is coming from," he said.

“Madang town roads remain our priority just like all town roads in the country.

“We have over 100km of town roads in the country. We spend K2m per kilometre for a standard two-way lane that is between K200m and K300m just on town roads alone.

“So for Madang, we don’t have full money, but every year we commit going forward when we can fix the face of Madang road including all our town roads by 2025,” said Marape.