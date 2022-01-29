 

Marape Calls For Unity

BY: Freddy Mou
12:19, January 29, 2022
148 reads

Prime Minister James Marape has strongly encouraged all the people of Southern Highlands to maintain peace and harmony in the province.

He told the people when speaking during the launch of transformational projects in Mendi on Thursday said adding that through peace, leadership in the province will become strong.

The Prime Minister urged the people to change their attitude and mindset to come together as one Southern Highlands to move the province forward.

In strengthening his call, PM Marape presented a cheque of K2 million to maintain the Agiru Centre, the provincial government administration headquarters in Mendi.

Furthermore, the he also called on all public servants to do their job diligently and help change the province.

Tags: 
Prime Minister James Marape
Southern Highlands Unity
Author: 
Freddy Mou
  • 148 reads