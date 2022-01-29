Marape Calls For Unity

He told the people when speaking during the launch of transformational projects in Mendi on Thursday said adding that through peace, leadership in the province will become strong.

The Prime Minister urged the people to change their attitude and mindset to come together as one Southern Highlands to move the province forward.

In strengthening his call, PM Marape presented a cheque of K2 million to maintain the Agiru Centre, the provincial government administration headquarters in Mendi.

Furthermore, the he also called on all public servants to do their job diligently and help change the province.