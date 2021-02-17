Marape calls for solidarity after Micronesian bloc quit PIF

“I note this decision, and Papua New Guinea respects completely, the rights of the Micronesian Presidents’ Group, to make such decisions,” said Prime Minister Marape.

He said in the interest of regional stability PNG proposes that the PIF immediately reviews its charter and processes to ensure it is relevant to matters concerning all areas as well as a sub-regional balance in its structure, functions and mandate now and into the future.

The Micronesian Presidents’ Group consists of Kiribati, Palau, Nauru, Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

In October 2020, leaders of these five island states signed a Communique stating that they would withdraw from the PIF, if their candidate of choice is not nominated.

Former Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna was voted Secretary-General of PIF, over Marshall Islands diplomat Gerald Zackios, the candidate nominated by the five-nation Micronesian group.

According to the group, PIF member’s states had broken a “gentlemen’s agreement” for the leadership role to be sub-regionally rotated.

Prime Minister Marape said, “My strong view in terms of amicable solution is for the Secretary General’s position to be rotated amongst the three sub-regions for a four-year term, non-contestable upon expiry. This will strike a balance in terms of fair representation and composition of PIF.

“These are amongst other proposals I will be putting forward to ensure all voices are heard and I appeal for the Micronesian Group to remain with the PIF whilst we collectively work to reform it to ensure all Members’ rights are respected and preserved in the true “Pacific Way”.

He said, “I have written to the Chair of the Micronesian Presidents’ (Group) and President of Nauru Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, on this matter.”

Prime Minister Marape said he remains confident in the political leadership of the region, and that together they can address regional issues and development challenges.

“With contemporary global and regional issues like the climate change and sea level rising, our blue Pacific economic matters, regional and global trade including the use of our sea and air spaces, the collective muscle of our unity is better than smaller individual voices and PNG would like to appeal to our sisters and brothers of Micronesia through their leadership to remain in PIF and join PNG reforming PIF from within then from outside,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, PNG had voted for the candidate from the Micronesia bloc and he will offer support for their line of thought on reforms they may also propose to PIF.