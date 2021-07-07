Marape Calls For Clarity

These two points underpinned his message as he called for a clearer Parliamentary pathway to allow for the continuation of dialogue on the processing of the Bougainville’s referendum results.

The Prime Minister was speaking on Tuesday when closing the Joint Supervisory Body (JSB) meeting in Wabag, Enga Province and the 2nd Joint Inter-Government Consultation.

“As far as constitutional provision is concerned, with regard to one part of the country becoming independent, the Constitution is silent,” Marape said.

“In fact, there is no provision for one part of our country to be independent. But, we have to recognize the peculiarity of Bougainville, and give recognition to the constitutional provision where the Bougainville Peace Agreement was borne out of.”

Mr Marape called for a wider consultation and awareness of the People of Papua New Guinea on this crucial matter as he said it involved the sovereignty of the country.

“Our country was secured at the back of consultation in the early 70s until 1975, when it became a sovereign state. To unbind the country as a sovereign state will require almost the same process,” he said.

“Mr President, I appreciate you understand this and that the signing today also puts in significant clauses that allows PNG to go out on consultation and awareness. Bougainvilleans will be invited to participate in this forum.”

The Wabag JSB consultation ended with a number of resolutions that allows for continued dialogue within the given timeframe as follows: