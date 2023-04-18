Marape bids farewell to Sir Rabbie

The latest is Sir Rabbie Namaliu apart from Sir Mekere Morauta and Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

All of the leaders have played significant roles in the formative years of the country, whether in politics or as public servants and have laid the foundational building blocks that have anchored our unity and democracy.

Prime Minister Marape have conveyed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the children and siblings of Sir Rabbie Namaliu, plus all the relatives and people of Kokopo and the greater East New Britain Province on the passing of the late Sir Rabbie Namaliu.

Bidding his farewell today at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby before the burial, the Prime Minister described Sir Rabbie as a humble leader who emerged from a simple missionary family into becoming an extra ordinary Papua New Guinean.

“He was amongst the first students for UPNG in 1966. He was in the first UPNG graduation in 1970.

He was amongst the first of PNGeans to do postgraduate overseas. He was amongst the first National lecturer at UPNG,” stated PM Marape.

“He was the first Chief of Staff equivalent to our then Chief Minister Somare prior to independence in 1975. He was the first Chief of Staff to our first Prime Minister Somare; He was a key member of the Constitutional Planning Committee. He became our country's 4th Prime Minister; He was the second PANGU Pati Leader to be Prime Minister.”

Sir Rabbie was made member of Her Majesty's privy council in 1989; and he held many portfolios and public offices from 1982 up till 2007 and since then has never re-contested public offices, and many more unparalleled achievements.

PM Marape described Sir Rabbie as an inspirational leader with strong Christian and Melanesian cultural influence that dictated his work and life of service to our country.

He added that Sir Rabbie was a champion for consensus-based decision making.

“Everyone who needed to have a say on any matter was given the opportunity to speak. He built and encouraged consensus as a means of resolving disputes. He identified his true calling in the public service and pursued it faithfully. He was a humble man. He put his best foot for his country rather than his own self,” said the Prime Minister.

“Sir Rabbie wasn't into personal empire building. He worked for the country faithfully, earning honesty and he, like Somare lived simply and a fulfilling life.

“He entered and exited public life without fanfare and continued to work to make a useful contribution in industry, business, community, and church and remained active in public service until his passing.

“It is a fitting gesture to be accorded to a national icon who helped build this great country. May his resting place serve as an important reminder to us and those who will come after us that this country was built on the shoulders of great men like Sir Rabbie Namaliu.”

Farewell Sir Rabbie. Thank you for your services to Papua New Guinea.