Marape Attends PIF In Fiji

PIF leaders from 18 member countries will gather face-to face for the first time since 2019 to discuss a basket of issues affecting the region.



Marape will meet the host of the 51st PIF and Fijian Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the margins of the 51st PIF.



The meeting, hosted by the Fijian government, is billed as one of the most-significant in recent history as the region gradually emerges from the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Marape, who has been extremely caught up in election matters, has made time available in his very-busy schedule to participate as Head of Government at this important regional summit.



“I will be out of the country for a day-and-a-half and return on Thursday, given that the elections are still in progress,” he said.



"In my absence, I have designated Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, to be Acting Prime Minister



“The PIF is a very-important regional meeting for all Pacific nations, and as the sitting Prime Minister of the largest island nation, I must attend to ensure that PNG’s presence is felt and support and discuss progress on our shared-regional issues."