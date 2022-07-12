 

Marape Attends PIF In Fiji

Prime Minister James Marape travels to Fiji today (Tuesday, July 12, 2022) for the 51st Pacific Islands Forum in Suva.

PIF leaders from 18 member countries will gather face-to face for the first time since 2019 to discuss a basket of issues affecting the region.
 
Marape will meet the host of the 51st PIF and Fijian Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the margins of the 51st PIF.
 
The meeting, hosted by the Fijian government, is billed as one of the most-significant in recent history as the region gradually emerges from the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Marape, who has been extremely caught up in election matters,  has made time available in his very-busy schedule to participate as Head of Government at this important regional summit.
 
“I will be out of the country  for a day-and-a-half and return on Thursday, given that the elections are still in progress,” he said.
 
"In my absence, I have designated Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, to be Acting Prime Minister
 
“The PIF is a very-important regional meeting for all Pacific nations, and as the sitting Prime Minister of the largest island nation, I must attend to ensure that PNG’s presence is felt and support and discuss progress on our shared-regional issues."

