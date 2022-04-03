Maramuni welcomes new road

The district’s 24 tribes and 13 ward councilors celebrated the event with a procession of traditional dancing as a sign of welcome to the day’s important delegates.



In his opening remarks, Wabag MP and Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Dr Lino Tom thanked and acknowledged Prime Minister James Marape, invited heads of state and government agents for being present to witness this milestone event for the people of Maramuni.

Dr Tom mentioned that in Maramuni, it would take the people about a week to actually walk to and from Maramuni. Now they can jump on a vehicle and ride for only a couple hours to get to their respective villages.

He said people were now realizing that when the government starts to do work in terms of the basic services, it could make a big impact in their lives. With gold prospects in the area, the road is beginning to see more services, however tribal warfare needs to cease in order to see any beneficial change.

The Maramuni area shares borders with parts of East Sepik, with both Dr Tom and Member for Angoram Salio Waipo, officially launching the construction of the Enga-Sepik Highway.



“This is a big economic route that we are making and the people of Sepik and Enga will benefit including the rest of the Highlands,” said Dr Tom.



The Angoram MP said, “This road will bring forth health centres, medical kits and more. When I read and heard that the Enga-Sepik Highway was in the budget of our government, I was thankful to our leaders in driving this country forward to impact those that have been left in the back pages where roads must reach them.”



Within the government’s Connect PNG plan, the section from Maramuni will continue for another 45 kilometers, connecting the Sepik River plains within the Yuat LLG of the Angoram District.



K18million was allocated over the last three years for this greenfield road. K10.0million is allocated in the 2022 Budget to fully complete the road with a further K8m to be used for startup of the Maramuni - Sepik section of the Highway. The road works from the Surunki intersection to Maramuni took over the 4 years.



Dr Tom thanked Prime Minister Marape on behalf of the Provincial government and people of Enga. “Today you have shown Papua New Guinea that those living in the bush are part of our country we call Papua New Guinea, it is not only those from Port Moresby or those in Hagen, Wabag and the town areas. The people that you see sitting before you, who sleep in a place where it is always dark without electricity as they do not receive any government service. But you showed your concern and you told these people that with what you have done now by coming in person to rural Maramuni, show’s that this government is a government for everyone.”



It has taken 4 years to construct the road. The Prime Minister opened the 50 kilometer section of the Enga-Sepik Highway at Pasalagus Station in Maramuni LLG. In his opening remarks, PM Marape commended all involved for the work done.



“I am privileged to come and stay with you all here. There are many remote areas that we have travelled to in order to connect them to each other and throughout the country. The budget this year as it was last year, we have road allocations for well over 163 roads right throughout our country.” He added that there are those that do not want to link with the Highlands road and that it is not constructive thinking, “We are one country, one people, one nation, when the road is opened and linked money will flow. Money in resources will accumulate and I commend the leadership of East Sepik for thinking ahead into the future in the long run.”