MaRa responds to Boisa with food

MaRa Community Development Officer Joseph Kintau said this donation is a temporary relief for the islanders who have lost food gardens and clean water due to the volcanic ash, drought and recent kind tides.

Boisa Island is a smaller island next to the volcanic Manam Island in Madang’s Bogia District.

Islanders have been left to scavenge for food and clean drinking water for months. Finally, their ward councillors had to go to the mainland to seek relief as the situation got tougher for their people.

Kimu Sailor, Boisa Island Ward 15 councillor, had been fronting up at the district office and Provincial Administration for funding support, but to no avail. Sailon said the situation on the island has resulted in the death of two people, while more than 15 people, including students, have collapsed because of a lack of nourishment on the stony Boisa Island.

MaRa representatives living in the care centres in Bogia, took it upon themselves to help Sailor’s case. They conducted an assessment on Boisa. MaRa representative, Peter Sukua, reported that after conducting the assessment, they budgeted K50,000 to assist the Boisa islanders.

Monday’s food donation was worth K36,000. It is a temporary relief. Sukua said MaRa is also liaising with landowners from mainland Bogia to allocate a piece of land for the Boisa islanders for gardening.

Sailor said king tides on Boisa Island are common as they occur according to climate patterns. He would like the disaster office and the Bogia District Development Authority to capture this in their budget annually as a preparatory measure.

The island has a total population of 1400 people and faces many challenges including health and hygiene, sanitation, and high illiteracy levels.

Further to the challenges of Boisa and Manam islanders, conflicts on the mainland have forced the islanders to return home despite the active volcano. The situation brings forward MaRa’s call to the government to fast-track the relocation program. At least 21,000 lives are dependent on it.

Sailor said right now, their biggest need is food.