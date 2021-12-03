Maprik Presents Acquittal Of Price Support Subsidy

Maprik MP and Minister for Agriculture, John Simon presented the Acquittal in Port Moresby on Wednesday 1 November, 2021

With the Government's initiative to help farmers through the Price Support Subsidy program, Maprik District has paved the way in becoming the first district to acquit the funds used to help cocoa farmers in the district.

Local MP and Minister for Agriculture John Simon presented the acquittals to the Cocoa Board CEO on Wednesday, and challenged other districts to do the same, in order to get additional funding.

Cocoa Board CEO Botto Gauku received the acquittals and reiterated the Minister’s challenge to other districts to do present their acquittals.

Meantime, Minister Simon presented K150,000 to Yha Hauka Kopi Ltd of Menyamya District in Morobe Province, as start-up capital to buy coffee.