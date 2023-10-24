Maprik needs leadership

In a recent press conference, Simon said the death of sitting MP Gabriel Kapris has left the people confused. The absence of leadership has also stalled some much-needed services, including inconsistent power supply.

Simon said in his last visit home, that the town’s services and even people are in disorder, public asserts are being misused, while law and order issues have somewhat increased.

“The biggest issue at the moment is the lack of power supply for the past six to eight months. There is total power breakdown with the generator and PNG Power cannot do anything about it,” he said

Therefore, Simon has urged the East Sepik provincial government to take the lead until a by-election is conducted.