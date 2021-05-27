Maprik DDA assist students

Five hundred students in NCD will receive K1000 each from the funding.

The financial support will go towards subsiding their school fees and alleviating the burden off from the students and their parents.

On Tuesday, six student leaders from six tertiary institutions in Port Moresby on behalf of their associations received funding. These institutions are, UPNG, PAU, DBTI, POMTECH, APEX, ITI and Admin College.

The Maprik District Administration has spent K5 million since 2013 investing in its human resource.

UPNG student leader, Solomon Aplas on behalf of the students of Maprik thanked John Simon for investing in the human resource of his district since taking office in 2013.

“Thank you for the continuous support since elected into Parliament in 2012. Most parents cannot afford to pay school fees. Although there is a need to use the funds for development in the district, the member believes in investing in its human resource”, said Mr Aplas.

Students from Maprik District are being urged to fill in the application forms beginning of every year to benefit from the subsidy program.