MaPHA want outstanding grievances addressed

The nurses and doctors as part of the Madang Provincial Health Authority (MaPHA) staff aired their grievances to the Governor of Madang, Ramsy Pariwa.

These are all outstanding issues yet to be addressed by concerned authorities.

Governor Pariwa had taken time to sit down and listen to MaPHA staff, who have had outstanding grievances with the senior executive management since June 2023.

The grievances included unpaid casuals, operations management, clinical and resources for the Modilon General Hospital.

According to Dr Thomas Kambuka, the hospital needs political support and will to drive improvement within the health institution.

Dr Kambuka said the overall structures have also deteriorated in the last three decades resulting in overcrowding and unnecessary deaths.

Housing has also been an issue for staff who have to travel long distances to get to work for lengthy tiring shifts. Dr John Bolgna, Provincial Obstetrician presented his case of the very challenging environment from road links, rugged terrains and language barriers that they are often faced with, when trying to respond to emergencies located in the rural districts.

Surgeon Dr. Yuro Openg stated that this is the right time for intervention, and as young doctors, they have learnt so much from the experienced doctors within Modilon and have strategized for a decentralization of health services to districts by February this year, and need good leadership.

They also informed Governor Pariwa of funding that was received in 2022, K5 million and 2023 K3.5 million released by the government from the Health Department for a major refurbishment of wards, of which to date has not been done.

The Governor was then given a tour of the hospital. Modilon hospital is undergoing refurbishment to the Gynae ward and all the mothers have been relocated to the current intermediate ward. Upgrades also include emergency and outpatient ward; patients are being attended to at a vacated ward.

The Governor acknowledged their struggles and commended them for serving the people with dedication.

He advised them that any political interference on his behalf cannot be sought as they are an Authority under Health, thus, in terms of budget allocations the Administration does not receive any funding for health assistance.

However, he has requested them that he would like an individual report from doctors and nurses stating all their needs to which he can better get an impression of their woes.

He also assured the doctors and nurses, as under his discretion of seeing that a new board will be appointed and from the new Board a new CEO will be reinstated immediately to better serve their needs.

The Governor has already prepared the resolution made by the Provincial Executive Council to have a new Board in place, and intends to hand it over to the Health Minister Dr. Tom Lino when he is in town this week.