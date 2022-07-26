Mapai community pay tribute

The community is made up of Mapai's board, management and staff.

“Jacob Luke, from humble beginnings to recognition as a Chief of PNG, owner of PNG’s largest transport company, a pioneer and leader who strongly and passionately advocated for not only the transport industry but PNG people and communities.

“Always available to discuss matters, open to new ideas, innovative and an industry leader to, and above, global business standards.

“A strong Christian man equally tough in situations where toughness was required.

“The only man in PNG who could resolve highway and community issues; whether it was caused by nature or people.

“The legacy you have left, Chief Jacob Luke, is firmly set in the company you started almost 50 years ago with one small truck. We will not fail your legacy.

“’Spirit to Serve’ is the mantra you have left and the women and men of Mapai Group will continue this.

“As we mourn and grieve, our business continues as you would have expected and we will continue.

“You are now in heaven, watching over your family and community, who are guided by the lessons and values you set.

“RIEP Chief Jacob Luke.”

The haus krai is currently at Speedway, Lae.

The company has advised that the Chief’s body will be driven to Goroka and Mt Hagen to his final resting place of Monokam, on Saturday.