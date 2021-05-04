Many lose jobs

The various restrictions and measures including the liquor ban is contributing factors to the downfall of many businesses.

Vitis Industries Ltd is one business facing the challenges head on and have sacrificed to keep the business afloat but tough decisions have been made to keep it going.

Sergey Mosin, General Manager for Vitis Industries says it has let go more than 1000 of its employees from its operations in Port Moresby, Lae, Wau and Kokopo.

“Because we do not have money to pay wages in full, most of our staff are working only 3 days per week,” says Mr Mosin.

He said most staff are facing redundancy in all their branches with 60 per cent of staff are permanently or temporary out of job.

Even its agriculture estate in Wau has seen 50 per cent of its workers on the streets, because alcohol sales were source of investments and support of low profit agriculture projects.

“Also we do not have money to pay for our production materials and when we ask banks to pay our TTs for imported production materials, banks delay for months while our expenses are lining up to be paid.

Mr Mosin is concerned that the Government should instead of banning alcohol and betelnut sales, they should grow the economy. This will help to reduce social problems in the communities.