Manus Pre-Election Operation Starts

“The awareness is an important part of our preparations for the election and after the awareness in town areas we will go into the LLGs and wards to conduct similar awareness,” said Provincial Police Commander, David Yapu.

The PPC said electoral offences like bribery, double voting and undue influences were highlighted to the people.

He appealed to residents to behave themselves during the election, adding police will be on standby to deal with them.

He stressed on the need for a free, fair and safe elections in Manus to allow citizens to exercise their democratic rights to vote.

Meantime, the PPC said despite challenges like manpower and logistics, they are prepared to provide security operations for the elections.

He said he will utilise PNG Defence Force soldiers at the Lombrum Naval Base with Correctional Services personnel and police reservists to boost manpower for the elections.

(Manus Police Station picture by Lucy Kopana)