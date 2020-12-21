Manus police start festive operations

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said his members will be working around the clock to ensure the people celebrated the Christmas and New Year peacefully.

They will be conducting the following:

Random roadblock at strategic locations to check vehicle and drivers’ licence; Footbeat and motorist patrol within and outside the town area; Sea surveillance for drugs, illegal firearms or ammunitions coming into the province; Apprehension of outstanding suspects wanted for serious crimes; Recapture of prison escapees; Execution of National Court bench warrants; Community policing awareness; Arrest of homebrew and drug abusers; and Any other duties as directed by PPC.

PPC Yapu appealed to the people in the community to assist police with their festive operations to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations during that period.

He thanked the Manus Provincial Government and administration for supporting their operation with K30,000.