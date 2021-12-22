Manus Police Prep For Festive Period

The operation will conclude on January 5th, 2022.

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said with the limited manpower and resources they have, they will go into full force to ensure the people celebrate the festive season peacefully.

He said they will set up roadblocks at strategic locations to check drivers’ licences and vehicles to ensure they are registered, insured and roadworthy.

They will also arrest drunk drivers.

The police will also execute national court bench warrants and look for escapees.

PPC Yapu said as part of the operation, they will conduct awareness in town and wards to educate people to behave themselves during Christmas and New Year.

Meantime, a special task force will be set up to look out for outstanding suspects involved in the recent string of holdups.