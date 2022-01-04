Manus Gets Oxygen Concentrators

During his recent trip to the island province, Prime Minister James Marape inspected the province’s COVID-19 isolation centre, which will be boosted to a 1000-bed isolation and treatment facility.

In addition, he presented the first of 10 oxygen cylinders. Nine more were later flown to Lorengau.

The Prime Minister shared that government has embarked on meeting outstanding work in the health sector, including assisting level 4 and level 5 hospitals with 10 oxygen concentrators each.

PM Marape went on to thank the medical staff of Manus Provincial Hospital, for serving the people of Manus amidst the pandemic.

He added that gross injustice done to the health sector will be no more as Manus looks forward to the establishment of a new hospital facility, of which K15 million has been budgeted for.

Photo credit: PM’s Media Unit