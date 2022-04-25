 

Manus gears up for airport upgrade opening

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
13:21, April 25, 2022
Prime Minister James Marape will officially open the new upgraded Momote Airport today, along with several impact projects in Manus Province

The upgrade works on the airport includes extension of airport runway from 1, 810 meters to 2, 010 meters, a new modernize terminal and market facility.

The extension of the runway will now allow B737-800 flights into Momote airport. 

The new terminal is a unique architectural structure resembling the stingray, a common fish found in the waters of Manus.

The airport is funded under the Asian Development Bank's Multi-Trenche Financing facility at a cost of K101.9 million.

The Momote airport upgrade is part of the National Airport Corporation's Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP) aimed at upgrading all airports in the country to international standards. 

