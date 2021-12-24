Manus escapee recaptured during raid

Provincial Police Commander, chief inspector David Yapu, said the escapee was terrorising people at the village when they reported the matter to police.

The escapee, Carol Ndreyeh, aged 21 of Lowa village, was serving 17 years at CS for murder when he escaped early this year.

The PPC thanked the team for a job well done.

Meantime, PPC Yapu said police are continuing with their festive operations in the province.

He appealed to residents to behave and celebrate Christmas and New Year peacefully.

He added that anyone who causes problems will be dealt with by the officers engaged in the operation.

The PPC also thanked the Manus Provincial Government and administration for supporting their operations with logistics.