Manufacturing policy consultations underway

Officiated by Minister for Commerce and Industry, Henry Amuli, who stated, “This is a very important government document that will shape the future of our manufacturing sector and pave the way for economic growth and prosperity.”

Whilst PNG continues to benefit from the windfalls generated from high commodity prices, the country is also losing out on job opportunities, government tax revenue, and income-earning opportunities which are transferred abroad when raw resources are exported.

Thus, the agenda of adding value to our natural resources and diversifying the economy has become more important at this time than before.

“The Department of Commerce & Industry is driving this government’s vision through this draft Manufacturing Policy, and those of you today are identified as the key stakeholders that together we must ensure PNG to utilize its comparative advantage in our natural resources to fully industrialize our economy,” said Minister Amuli.

At the official launching in Port Moresby, Minister Amuli encourages all key stakeholders to fully participate in these consultations, as it is an invaluable opportunity for all to leverage their collective wisdom and experience.

The perspectives, suggestions, and insights will help the Department of Commerce & Industry refine and enhance the draft policy, ensuring its relevance and effectiveness in meeting the demands of our manufacturing industry.

The Department through regional stakeholders’ consultations is currently undertaking discussions on this Policy after the national and private sector consultations respectively were held in Port Moresby.

They will be having regional workshops in major cities of each region in the coming months. Dates will be made known once confirmed.

The Commerce & Industry Department plans to have a final validation workshop by the end of August 2023.