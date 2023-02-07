 

Manua: “Conform to international standards”

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
12:01, February 7, 2023
Papua New Guinea can learn from Thailand in meeting international standards for food and manufacturing processing, says Secretary for International Trade and Investment, Jacinta Manua.

She called on the National Institute of Standards and Industrial Technology to collaborate with Thailand in pursing to meet international standards and apply these standards to PNG companies.

“Most of Thai food are processed foods are exported to the USA, Europe and Japan.

“PNG has a lot to learn from Thailand in meeting international standards for food processing for exports as well as domestic market.

“We call on the National Institute of Standards and Industrial Technology to collaborate with Thailand and other Asian countries to apply these standards in PNG.

She said Thailand over the years has gained respect for being the quality supplier of these products.

Mrs Manua was part of Minister Maru’s delegation to Thailand last week.

