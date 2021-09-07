Mano pays tribute to Sir Moi

Mano made these remarks following Sir Moi Ave’s retirement announcement as Chairman of Ok Tedi Mining Limited.

Sir Moi Ave held the position for the past six years.

Mano said, “In the last 6 years, Sir Moi has presided over transformational change at the mine which has resulted in improved efficiency of its operations, extension of mine life, and increased benefits to all stakeholders.”

Mano said Ok Tedi landowners and the Fly River Provincial Government, whose 33% interest in the mine is managed by MRDC, have benefited a lot in the last six years under Sir Moi’s leadership.

“A number of community infrastructure projects initiated have contributed to an improvement to living standards, while the trust companies are meeting the tuition fee needs for their children attending different schools in the country and also in commercial investments for future generation”, added Mano.

Sir Moi was a politician from 1992 to 2007, holding various Cabinet positions under the Somare Government, including being Deputy Prime Minister from 2004 to 2006.

Mano said as Petroleum and Energy Minister, Sir Moi drove key reforms that resulted in increased investment in the oil and gas sector in the country.