Manning Welcomes Firearms Act Amendments

Commissioner Manning said, “It is very encouraging to note the recent bold and appropriate amendments brought about by the Marabe-Basil Government in the last sitting of the country’s 10th Parliament. I witnessed the passing of the Bill with unanimous support from both sides of the floor of Parliament.”



“The amendments are necessary and conducive to addressing the long-standing crime situation in the country involving the use of firearms. Our communities are being held at ransom by violent individuals who indiscriminately commit horrendous acts of violence with the use of firearms. It is one of the significant challenges in the law enforcement environment of our country and an equally significant challenge to the development of our nation. The cost of crimes committed through the use of firearms, whether factory produced or homemade guns, goes beyond the tragic loss of life and property.



“Families, communities and the country suffer long after the act has been committed.



“It is about time this enabling piece of legislation was amended to ensure we adopt a “zero tolerance” to this scourge and impediment to our collective goal of having secure and safer communities.



“When the formal process of ratification is completed, we will enforce this amended law during this election period and continue to vigorously enforce this after the elections.



“It is estimated that we have several hundred factory produced weapons in the hands of criminal gangs, tribes, and individuals and several thousands of various calibre home-made guns throughout the country.



“My appeal now is to whoever has any information about the existence of any such firearm in their communities to please come forward and assist your police force to remove these individuals and firearms from our communities.



“Be assured that the new amendments will ensure they will go away for a very long time.



“I am also aware that there are many other reasons for people to be in possession of firearms and I am prepared to grant a two-week amnesty to have those firearms surrendered to the nearest police station. After that consider yourselves sufficiently warned and prepare to face the consequences thereafter.



“The people have spoken through their mandated national leaders,” said Manning.