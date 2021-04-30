Manning urges schools to comply

Mr Manning reminded teachers in the schools and institutions to strictly enforce the compliance procedures under the New Normal.

“It is the responsibility of schools and tertiary institutions to ensure their staff and students comply with the measures. They must ensure students and staff wear masks at all times. Hand sanitizers or water and soap must be made available for the students.

“I also urge them to invest in temperature guns for temperature readings of every student before they enter the school premises,” he said.

Mr Manning said the country’s COVID-19 cases now stands at 10,915 and is surging so every citizen must learn to comply with measures if the country is to contain the virus.

He however, said not all is bad news as over 8000 people have recovered from COVID-19 while about 2,035 cases are still active.