Manning supports cancellation of Goroka Show

Manning said the Provincial Health Authorities and Provincial Administrators are the people on the ground who make necessary assessment and decision.

“If we don’t heed the advice and assessment of the PHA’s and the Provincial Controllers we stand to take a bigger risk that can be alleged as professional negligence."

“We have been briefed that the Delta surge will hit our country in the coming weeks so I stand by my actions and the decision by the EHP PHA and the Provincial Administrator and Governor Peter Numu,” added Manning.

Mr Manning is aware that the cancellation has brought with it some level of disappointment to participants, including Goroka Shows’s naming rights sponsor of the event, the National Gaming Control Board.

The NGCB CEO Imelda Agon has described the decision as irrational, in a media statement.