Manning refutes false rumors of Sir Ipatas arrest

Manning said Police were doing their normal policing duties over the weekend at the Jacksons International Airport when Sir Ipatas arrived at the airport during that time.

“ I am familiar with recent commentary in social media and I am aware of other police operations in the vicinity of Jackson’s International Airport over the weekend, there is no connection between such operations and the arrival of Sir Ipatas at the airport.

“No application has been made to the Sensitive Investigations Board, nor has the board has reasons to consider any such matter.

“I note that no formal complaint has been made by Sir Ipatas and it is not my practice to comment upon social media rumors, innuendo or speculation,” he said.

Therefore, Manning urge social media rumors to stop spreading misleading information.

“Should any member of our community hold concern about the conduct of a member of Parliament or a member of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary must report their concerns in an appropriate manner.

“Because RPNGC treats all complaints seriously. Just as we are rebuilding in our Internal Affairs Directorate which is delivering upon the remit of enforcing professionalism in our police force,” Manning added.

Meanwhile, in a Press Conference on Monday afternoon Sir Ipatas said that he was aware of a possible arrest while he was in Australia.

Sir Ipatas said the allegations of the arrest according to the police relates to the 2022 National General Election violence in Kompiam.

According to police investigators the charges where laid against two of the candidates in Sir Peter’s People’s Party.