Manning reappointed as police commissioner

He is among six other senior heads of departments and government bodies sworn in yesterday at the Government Haus by Governor General Grand Bob Dadae.

Other distinguished appointees are:

Koney Samuel: Appointed as Secretary for the Department of National Planning & Monitoring, serving for a period of four years.

Samuel Penias: Takes office as Secretary for the Department of Finance, effective from 5th December 2023, for four years.

Leo Gaula Mapmani: Assumes the role of Provincial Administrator of West New Britain Provincial Government for a four-year term.

Dennis Bagelo: Appointed as Director General for the Office of Libraries and Archives for a four-year term.

Richard Baia: Assumes the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Manam Resettlement Authority for a term of three years.

And, Robin Calistus: Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Lae City Authority for a three-year term.

These appointments, sanctioned by the National Executive Council, have been officially published in the National Gazette, solidifying their legal standing.

Secretary of the Department of Personnel Management, Ms. Taies Sansan, was present to witness the contract signing ceremony at Government House this morning, underscoring the formalization of these crucial appointments.