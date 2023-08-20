Manning owns policing failures

At the recent launch of the Anti-fraud, Anti-Corruption and Whistleblowers Policy (AAWP) for the Prime Minister’s Department and the National Executive Council, Police Commissioner David Manning Commissioner Manning emphasized that fraud is not just a crime, but also an insidious blemish on our society.

He said, “As police, our commitment remains unwavering in detecting, investigating and prosecuting this increasingly complex offence, and it is complex. The intricacies of investigating fraud investigations demand time, resources and expertise. Priority must be given to those cases that hold the most gravity, particularly those affecting the general public.”

Manning acknowledged that investigating fraud cases is not without its challenges. He added that the law must strike the balance between enforcement powers for the executive and individual rights.

“There exists an imbalance at the moment. In the quest to uphold privacy, we’ve inadvertently placed too many barriers before law enforcement, enabling those who commit fraud. The RPNGC is working closely with the government and stakeholders to approach this issue in a mature way, learning from the lessons of other jurisdictions.

“We are currently reviewing the statute books, identifying what balance legislative tools are needed to effectively target modern fraud offending,” said Manning.

Manning stated strongly that policing is not without failures, “We own those failures. We must recognize past failures that are correct. Inaccurate focus on investment in white-collar crimes has led to a substantial backlog of stale complaints.”

Manning says, “We must continue to fix the problems of the past. As an organization, we have learnt important lessons, and as Commissioner, I’ve committed to moving forward to deliver improved outcomes, to increase investigative outcomes, and to increase prosecutions.”

The Commissioner says there is investment commitment into the force, investing in investigations, and investigative outcomes.

Short-term, Manning says there is an expectation of a shift of statistics, showing that police are doing their job.

As the way forward, Manning further stated, “Fraud investigations are complex and take time, expectation management is important because of many challenges we have in progressing these investigations.

“Stringent privacy policies or financial institutions obsolete private entities, and at times uncooperative government agencies are all challenges that our investigators face on a daily basis.

“There is strength in unity and we must stand together in combatting fraud,” Commissioner Manning encouraged.