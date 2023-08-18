Manning issued circular on the use of force

The circular, approved by the Commissioner, aims to protect lives from domestic terrorist and criminal activities due to the escalation of violence especially in the Highlands and other parts of the country.

Manning said police personnel must be clear on the extent of their powers, and to warn criminals of likely outcomes if they resort to using weapons.

“I issued a Commissioner’s Circular on the use of force against criminals to reinforce the lawful authority of police personnel,” he said.

“This is not a circular I issue lightly, but it is necessary, and done so with the full support of the Government in order to quell violence, particularly in the Highlands region.

“I have directed RPNGC personnel to be prepared to deploy lethal force where this is required and reasonable,” Manning said.

He said members of the RPNGC must be reminded that when using lethal force, they must act in good faith and sound judgement, in accordance with the laws.

Commissioner Manning said reports of criminals armed with firearms and other weapons terrorising people, particularly in Enga Province, will not be tolerated.

“In simple terms, if a person is brandishing a gun, an explosive device, or other weapons such a bush knife or catapult, force will be escalated to protect the public and police,” he said.