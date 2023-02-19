Manning highlights community policing benefits of Treaty

He said during the discussions this week in Canberra that Australia security counterparts have vowed to improve security situation in PNG.

“It important that we advance the interests of PNG while at the same time contributing to sub-regional security, as such providing support to Australia and our other partners in the Pacific.

“From this Bilateral Security Treaty PNG is seeking training to be provided for our police personnel to improve skills and to enhance transparency in police operations.

Commissioner Manning said Australia will help in the areas of ICT, Forensic, AFP presence in provinces, family sexual violence, border security including training in the use of less-than-lethal force.

“Using tasers, pepper spray and similar means are effective in stopping a violent offender as the next step before the use of firearms, but they can only be used by properly trained police”.

There will also be an upgrade and improvement in the ICT space to use digital technology in investigations and prosecutions.

“Our police stations must be better able to exchange information on suspects, criminal gangs and other people trying to operate outside the law.

“We cannot rely on systems and processes that have not changed much since Independence, and this includes the digitisation of paper records and the creation of databases that can be accessed throughout the country.

“It is important that the ICT support we receive can be used effectively throughout our provinces, and adapted to the challenges we face in remote and rural areas.

Manning also said that the bilateral agreement will enable the RPNGC to take our forensic capabilities to the next level to effectively process evidence that is presented in court.

“As part of this support Papua New Guinea has sought technical support to assist in strengthening the RPNGC Family and Sexual Violence Unit.

Commissioner Manning said in terms of border security, the Bilateral Security Treaty will strengthen the capacity of the RPNGC and other security agencies to intercept and stop the illegal movement of drugs and guns.

“Border security is a major challenge with international criminals seeking to use PNG for transporting drugs into Australia, and for the smuggling of weapons from Australia into PNG.

“We will see an increase in joint operations between police and security elements in both countries and the enhanced sharing of relevant information.”

Commissioner Manning said the Bilateral Security Treaty is a positive advancement for the people of both countries, and for the RPNGC it is now a matter of working with security counterparts to finalise details for implementation.