Manning: The gloves are off

“…Present a united front and say to crime, the gloves are off,” Commissioner Manning said at the launch of the Prime Minister’s Department and National Executive Council’s launch of the Anti-fraud, Anti-Corruption and Whistleblowers Policy (AAWP).

Commissioner Manning says the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) is advancing a governance framework and implementing internal controls to minimize corruption and wastage.

These efforts are coordinated through two strategies says the Commissioner. The first is strengthening accountability and integrity to minimize corruption.

“We’ve done this by establishing better internal controls including meeting statutory requirements including budget alignment, performance monitoring and evaluation and reporting systems. We’ve modernized fit-to-purpose constabulary standing orders that continue to be reviewed and communicated with the personnel.”

Manning adds that “There’s an ongoing review of the police act of 1998, the Criminal Code, and laws relating to key domestic security outcomes. Our corporate plan of 2021-2030 is being monitored and assessed regularly and of course our internal committee systems are being strengthened in order to improve good governance.”

Secondly, the RPNGC is implementing a solid program to improve discipline within its rank and file.

Manning says, “This not only improves our capacity to serve and protect the people of our country but also prevents claims against the state for misconduct.”

The Commissioner emphasizes that under this strategy, the RPNGC is ensuring compliance with its Code of Ethics, and discipline is being systematically enforced with penalties being applied under the disciplinary offences.

“Indeed, the use of drugs is an area where there has been a massive crackdown. As our society faces the spread of illegal drugs, particularly methamphetamines, they can be no tolerance of the use of these drugs in the police force.

"I enforce, and reinforce that there is no place in the police force for such behaviour,” Manning stated.