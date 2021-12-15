Manning Directs Probe

As the matter involves a national MP and state minister, Commissioner Manning has directed Deputy Police Commissioner Operations, Anton Billie to lead the investigation.

A senior detective from the NCD command and a senior officer from the Police Internal Affairs Directorate will assist in the inquiry.

The Commissioner’s decision to investigate was a matter of course to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident before recommending further action.

Mr Billie and team are expected to report their findings to the Commissioner with recommendations by Friday December 17.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Manning commended Paita for stepping aside from his ministerial duties to allow investigation to proceed.