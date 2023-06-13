Manning: Crowds hinder justice process

According to Manning, information has come to light indicating that these crowds were deliberately funded with the aim of obstructing the judicial process.

The events unfolded when crowds swarmed into Konedobu and later Boroko, in response to the questioning and charges against Peter O’Neill, Member for Ialibu-Pangia and former prime minister. O'Neill stands accused of lying under oath during the Union Bank of Switzerland loan Commission of Inquiry.

With O'Neill facing three counts of perjury, Manning emphasized that the case would follow the appropriate legal protocols, and the accused would be brought before a Magistrate to proceed with the proceedings.

He reassured the public that the police would take necessary measures to safeguard the integrity of the Magisterial Services involved in the case.

Manning expressed confidence in the ability of the police and other security agencies to identify individuals who intend to disrupt the peace and hinder the course of justice.

He called for calm and appealed for respect towards the rule of law. He sternly warned that anyone causing trouble would face swift action and detention.

While acknowledging the allegations against O'Neill, Manning stressed the importance of recognizing that the justice process was only in its initial stages.

He urged the public to exhibit patience and reverence for the ongoing legal proceedings.