Manning Confirms FIPIC Summit Security

The Commissioner assured that the security forces, including the Police, PNG Defence Force, and Correctional Services, have diligently planned and committed themselves to ensuring a safe and memorable visit for the world leaders attending the summit.

The FIPIC summit, underway today, will host US Secretary of State Anthony John Blinken, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka, and leaders from other Pacific Island nations.

Commissioner Manning emphasized the significance of security measures during the summit, hence security forces have undertaken meticulous planning and coordination to address potential threats and maintain a secure environment throughout the summit.

Commissioner Manning also assured the public that appropriate security measures would be implemented to minimize disruptions to daily life while maintaining the highest level of safety for all participants and the general public.