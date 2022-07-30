Manning condemns sorcery related violence in Enga

Nine women were rounded up and tortured over the death of the Engan businessman. Police in Enga intervened but unfortunately, were able to save only five who were badly injured from the torture. The other four died and were buried before police arrived.

Mr Manning said, “This barbaric, senseless and evil act is an insult to the memory of a great man from Enga. Jacob Luke was kind, honest, and a hard-working man who was against such evil acts.”

“I have been assured by the Enga Provincial Commander that all who participated in the torture and murder will be arrested and charged. This evil act cannot continue and the police will take the strongest stand. We will not rest until everyone who was involved in this evil act are arrested, charged and prosecuted,” Mr Manning said.