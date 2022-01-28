Manning Condemns Kavieng Cell Rape

Manning said whilst the police top management has not yet been briefed by the New Ireland Provincial Police Commander, the allegation is worrying and warrants a full and thorough investigation.

“Members of the public must feel safe and protected in police establishments throughout the country and not be subjected to such abuse. We will investigate the allegation and if confirmed, will deal with those responsible both criminally and administratively,” Manning stated.

Manning said the Police Internal Affairs Directorate is now being tasked to investigate this allegation and take appropriate action.