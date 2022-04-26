Manning Called To Assure Students Safety

The unrest, which erupted on April 23rd, further escalated following a clash between the Western Highlanders and the Tolai community in Kokopo, East New Britain Province.

ENBSA President, Joachim Lolok called on Police Commissioner, David Manning and the respective Law and Order enforcements, to assure the safety of the students in the city as well as those in other academic centres around the country.

“We have received words of threats from individuals on social media and from our ‘wantoks’ being chased and attacked around major city hotspots,” said Joachim.

He urged that the risk of innocents being attacked should not be ignored and rather be guaranteed safety, to avoid things getting out of hand.

“I also urge the general public to avoid posting misleading information on social media as it may be exaggerating and may cost the lives of our fellow wantoks who are living out of the province,” he added.