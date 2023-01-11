Manning: 2023 Year of Law and Order

The three focus areas for the RPNG to achieve this intent include;

Grow and improve RPNGC Build a safer PNG Strengthen Partnership, Government and Accountability

“We will look at growing the probationary constable numbers by 500 including 30 constables for the Bougainville Police Service and an increase of Commissioned officers by 60.

“Evolve the accommodation policy to encourage good performance and commence implementation of rolling out infrastructure maintenance and police accommodation,” he added.

Commissioner Manning said to build a safer PNG, all Police Commands will operate an emergency response helpline and general enquiries line.

He added that Police will also increase the number of Family sexual violence units throughout the country with trained staff to support victims.

“We will establish partnership between police and survivor screening and support services”, he added.

The Commissioner has called on the loyalty, support and commitment of the RPNGC rank and file including Papua New Guineans to support this intent.

“We recognize the shortcomings of the past and now with the support of the Government committing a record budget of law and order, I am confident we will finally experience positive change”.