Manhunt launched for criminals

Manning's commitment comes in response to the recent release of hostages from Walagu village who were held captive for over five days until a ransom of K2,000 and five pigs was paid by the villagers.

The hostages, all females, were successfully released on Saturday afternoon and have since returned to their village. Eleven of the victims have been flown to Moro for medical checks and are receiving ongoing support from security forces to aid in their recovery. A medical team from St. Johns has also been dispatched via helicopter to assist in the medical examinations.

Expressing his gratitude to those involved in the operation and care for the women and girls, Manning vowed relentless pursuit of the criminals responsible.

He emphasized that the release of the hostages does not imply a peaceful resolution for the captors, stating that this "sick criminal behavior must be stopped and stamped out at all cost."

The joint security operation, initiated shortly after receiving information about the kidnapping, consists of personnel from PNG Defense, the Special Services Division, and police investigators who are tirelessly working to bring the criminals to justice and prevent such heinous acts from recurring.

Following the release of the hostages, the suspects fled the village but are currently being pursued by both police and military forces. Initially demanding K40, 000 in cash, the criminals accepted the partial payment with plans to return for the remaining amount.

Manning emphasized the need for support and cooperation from leaders at all levels, including village, district, provincial, and national, in tackling this threat.

Despite the challenges posed by poor communication, the lack of road infrastructure, and the rugged terrain, security forces remain resolute in their determination to locate and neutralize this dangerous criminal group.