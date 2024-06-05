Mangrove planting to commemorate World Environment Day

Aigned with this year's theme of "Land Restoration, Desertification & Drought Resilience" this initiative aimed to rehabilitate degraded mangrove sites in Fairfax Harbour, Caution Bay, and NCDC areas.

The effort was part of the ZND Mangrove Conservation & Rehabilitation Program under the Papua LNG project's commitment to achieving net biodiversity gain.

A total of 310 mangrove seedlings, comprising seven native species, were planted to enhance the mangrove ecosystems vital for biodiversity, natural storm surge controls, and wildlife habitats.

TotalEnergies and Puma Energy's collaboration underscored their shared values in supporting environmental conservation within their operating communities.