Mangrove conservation commences at Motukea

A tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between TotalEnergies EP PNG Limited as the operator of the Papua LNG project, ICTSI South Pacific Limited, and PNG Ports Corporation Limited.

The agreement establishes a basis for cooperation between TEPPNG, PNGPCL, and MITL for the development of mangrove biodiversity conservation and rehabilitation sites at Fairfax Harbour.

Acting Managing Director of TotalEnergies PNG, Arnaud Berthet said the signing marks an important phase of expansion of the company’s mangrove conservation and rehabilitation program.

“This MOU with PNG Ports & MIT is a significant opportunity to assist our business partners to further their respective environmental and sustainable initiatives that will benefit all people and communities that live within, and depend upon coastal resources. Indeed this is in line with the Protected Areas Act 2024 recently passed by the National Parliament.”

Chief Executive Officer of ICTSI South Pacific Limited, Robert Maxwell in underscoring the importance of mangroves stated, “The significance of this initiative cannot be overstated. Mangroves not only provide a feature of our coastal landscapes, they’re a vital ecosystems that support biodiversity, protect against soil erosion and storm surge and most importantly play a crucial role in mitigating the effects of climate change.

“Our collaboration with TotalEnergies and PNG Ports Cooperation underscores the power of collective action in addressing environmental challenges, leveraging on our expertise, resources and networks.”

Chief Executive Officer of PNG Ports Corporation Limited, Neil Papenfus emphasized the need for mangrove awareness.

“We must admit that there is still a lack of awareness of mangroves and ecosystems which they help sustain. Along with seagrass beds and coral reefs, mangroves works as a single system that keeps coastlines healthy.”

Papenfus added, “There is a need to conserve and protect mangroves, especially with the rising tides and erosion becoming common along PNG’s coastlines.

“We are ready to work with all stakeholders, impact communities within declared port limits, government agencies such as CEPA and all development partners in ensuring compliance within the harbor and port limits.”

National Capital District (NCD) Governor, Powes Parkop delivered the event’s key address. He commended the leaders and organizations of the tri-party signing highlighting that their statements providing the rational and justification for this collaboration was very well expressed.

Parkop said, “We host seven percent of the world’s biodiversity, one third of the world’s rainforest, we hold a big responsibility to our people now, and future generation and of course globally as well.”

TotalEnergies as operator of the Papua LNG Project together with its partners have been working hard to avoid and minimize any disturbance and impact on mangroves during the construction phase. As part of the project’s mitigation hierarchy, the Project’s Zero Net Deforestation/ZND Mangrove Rehabilitation & Conservation Program aims as their commitment to net biodiversity gain to rehabilitate degraded and disturbed mangrove sites Fairfax Harbour, Caution Bay and NCDC Areas, and conserve key Selected Endangered IUCN Red-list marine fringe and estuarine mangroves through enhancement species.