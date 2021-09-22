Maneke Resigns As Governor

In a letter to Minister for Inter-Government Relations, Pila Niningi, Maneke said it was his honour and privileged to have governed the province over the last two years.

“I believe that we have courageously met the challenges and built upon the existing policies and programs. I do recognize that there is still work to be done,” said Maneke in the letter.

“Now I wish to focus on my people and my electorate in the delivery of beneficial projects and programs to strengthen us against the ongoing concerns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Maneke took up the Governor’s post when it was made vacant when governor-elect Sasindran Muthuvel was appointed as the State Enterprise Minister in the Marape-Steven Government.