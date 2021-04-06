Maneke opens double classroom

Maneke made this call when opening a 2 in 1 double classroom at Koimumu village in the Hoskins LLG of Talasea district.

West New Britain Governor Francis Maneke has challenged the people of Koimumu village in the Hoskins LLG area in Talasea district to support the education of their children.

He said education is the key to success and must be at all times prioritized.

He added that WNB is the biggest contributor into the country’s coffers and urged the people to tap into the investment opportunities in the province.

The 2 in 1 double classroom costs about K200,000 funded through the Levy Export Duty Levy funding from the Talasea district.

Governor Maneke also called on the indigenous people of Nakanai tribe to support the major projects in the area and not be lazing around.

And he also urged the people of WNB to be more proactive in working with the development partners to bring development into the province.