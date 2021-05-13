Maneke on oil palm land rentals

WNB Governor, Francis Maneke said although it is a lengthy process, he is adamant they will achieve a favourable outcome if the people work together with the elected leaders.

“It doesn’t mean we will remove the rentals all at once, but we will organize ourselves and work towards claiming land rentals.

“We must make sure we get some of the land rentals while the Government can also benefit from it.

“This is not an easy task, but we must make ourselves available to do what we are told to do.”

The Governor added that the cooperative societies must be established in all Oil Palm blocks and has urged all the settlers to work towards this goal.

“We must also empower our local level governments and our wards so they too can also be proactive.”

Mr Maneke said the draft review of the Oil Palm Act has been finalized and is before the Prime Minister for recommendations.

However, he clarified that a lot of process will be involved in making this submission a reality.